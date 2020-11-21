Global  
 

Lil Wayne Celebrates Nicki Minaj’s Pink Friday 10-Year Anniversary

SOHH Saturday, 21 November 2020
Lil Wayne Celebrates Nicki Minaj’s Pink Friday 10-Year AnniversaryGrammy-winning rapper Lil Wayne is celebrating his protégé’s success. Weezy F. Baby has acknowledged Nicki Minaj’s Pink Friday debut album’s 10-year anniversary. Lil Wayne’s Turnt For Nicki Minaj’s Pink Day Weezy F. Baby hopped onto his Instagram page to celebrate Nicki’s special day. Wayne shared a compilation clip acknowledging the 10-year birthday. “Happy 10 year […]
