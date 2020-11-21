Global  
 

Dr. Jonathan Reiner Blasts Trump After Don Jr. Tests Positive for Covid: I’m Angry So Many Have Died Because of His Father’s Inattention

Mediaite Saturday, 21 November 2020
Dr. Jonathan Reiner on Donald Trump Jr. testing positive for Covid-19: 'I don't have any schadenfreude, but I am so angry' at Trump admin's pandemic failures
