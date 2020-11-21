Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'Euphoria' Star Lukas Gage Wittily Claps Back at Director Insulting His Apartment

AceShowbiz Saturday, 21 November 2020 ()
One unnamed director apparently insults the actor, who plays Tyler on the hit HBO series, during a Zoom audition, though the 25-year-old star expertly hits back at him.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Euphoria Star Lukas Gage Expertly Reacts to "S--t Talking" Director Over Zoom Audition

 In this new age of social distancing, Zoom and other video calling programs have made it easy to host virtual meetings. Unfortunately, not everyone is...
E! Online

Euphoria's Lukas Gage Catches Director Insulting His Apartment During Virtual Audition (Video)

 Lukas Gage has a reminder for everyone – make sure you definitely are on mute before you start trash talking people who are on your Zoom call! The 25-year-old...
Just Jared