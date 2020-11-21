Global  
 

Donald Trump Ignores Son Don Jr's COVID-19 Diagnosis, Wishes Others Well

Just Jared Saturday, 21 November 2020 ()
It was revealed earlier today (November 20) that Donald Trump Jr had tested positive for coronavirus. “Don tested positive at the start of the week and has been quarantining out at his cabin since the result. He’s been completely asymptomatic so far and is following” medical guidelines,” a statement from his team read. Hours have [...]
Video Credit: Wochit Tech - Published
News video: Donald Trump Jr. Has COVID-19

Donald Trump Jr. Has COVID-19 00:32

 Donald Trump Jr. has tested positive for COVID-19. According to Business Insider, the president's eldest son, tested positive for the virus earlier this week. A spokesman for Trump Jr. told reporters that the president's son is not having any symptoms of the virus. Trump Jr. has reportedly been...

