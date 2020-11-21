Donald Trump Ignores Son Don Jr's COVID-19 Diagnosis, Wishes Others Well

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources 'The numbers don't lie' - GA sec of state



President Donald Trump's desperate bid to overturn the results of the Nov. 3 election was dealt another blow on Friday when a high-ranking Georgia official announced President-elect Joe Biden was the.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:05 Published 13 hours ago Hair dye don't lie: Giuliani sweats election results



Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, personal attorney to U.S. President Donald Trump, on Thursday (November 19, 2020) appeared to sweat off his hair dye during a news conference on the 2020.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:49 Published 1 day ago Joe Biden Issues Dire Warning to Trump, ‘More People May Die if We Don’t Coordinate’



President-elect Joe Biden spoke bluntly about Donald Trump’s refusal to acknowledge the election results during a news conference on Monday. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:19 Published 3 days ago