Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Donald Trump Will Definitely Lose @POTUS Account on January 20, Twitter Confirms

Just Jared Saturday, 21 November 2020 ()
Twitter has confirmed that they will hand the @POTUS, @FLOTUS, @PressSec, and other official accounts to the Biden administration on Inauguration Day. After losing the presidency, Donald Trump is officially going to lose one of his Twitter accounts. Trump rarely tweets from the @POTUS account, but the account often retweets messages from the @realDonaldTrump account [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Donald Trump Jr. Has COVID-19 [Video]

Donald Trump Jr. Has COVID-19

Donald Trump Jr. has tested positive for COVID-19. According to Business Insider, the president's eldest son, tested positive for the virus earlier this week. A spokesman for Trump Jr. told reporters..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published
Edward Norton Goes on Epic Twitter Rant About Donald Trump: 'We Cannot Let This Mobster Bully the USA' [Video]

Edward Norton Goes on Epic Twitter Rant About Donald Trump: 'We Cannot Let This Mobster Bully the USA'

"He's leaving, gracelessly and in infamy," the Oscar-nominated actor tweeted

Credit: People     Duration: 01:17Published
Edward Norton Compares Trump's "Desperate Endgame" to a Failed Poker Hand | THR News [Video]

Edward Norton Compares Trump's "Desperate Endgame" to a Failed Poker Hand | THR News

Edward Norton is hypothesizing about Donald Trump's endgame in his continued fight to overturn the 2020 election that projected Joe Biden as the winner, saying people need to call Trump out on his..

Credit: THR News     Duration: 01:42Published

Related news from verified sources

Twitter to handover @POTUS account to Joe Biden on January 20

 Micro-blogging site Twitter has announced that it will handover the @POTUS (President of the United States) account to American President-elect Joe Biden after...
Mid-Day

Twitter to transfer @POTUS account to Biden on inauguration day

Twitter to transfer @POTUS account to Biden on inauguration day The @POTUS account is associated with the office of the president and separate from the personal Twitter account often used by US President Donald Trump.
Jerusalem Post

Twitter will transfer presidential accounts to Joe Biden on Inauguration Day

Twitter will transfer presidential accounts to Joe Biden on Inauguration Day Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge Twitter will transfer the @POTUS account to President-elect Joe Biden when he’s sworn in on Inauguration Day, the...
The Verge