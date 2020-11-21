Donald Trump Will Definitely Lose @POTUS Account on January 20, Twitter Confirms

Saturday, 21 November 2020 ( 11 minutes ago )

Twitter has confirmed that they will hand the @POTUS, @FLOTUS, @PressSec, and other official accounts to the Biden administration on Inauguration Day. After losing the presidency, Donald Trump is officially going to lose one of his Twitter accounts. Trump rarely tweets from the @POTUS account, but the account often retweets messages from the @realDonaldTrump account [...]