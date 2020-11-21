Donald Trump Will Definitely Lose @POTUS Account on January 20, Twitter Confirms
Saturday, 21 November 2020 () Twitter has confirmed that they will hand the @POTUS, @FLOTUS, @PressSec, and other official accounts to the Biden administration on Inauguration Day. After losing the presidency, Donald Trump is officially going to lose one of his Twitter accounts. Trump rarely tweets from the @POTUS account, but the account often retweets messages from the @realDonaldTrump account [...]
Donald Trump Jr. has tested positive for COVID-19.
According to Business Insider, the president's eldest son, tested positive for the virus earlier this week.
A spokesman for Trump Jr. told reporters..