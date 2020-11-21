Amy Adams Talks New Movie Hillbilly Elegy and Which of Her Favorite Films She Still Quotes
Saturday, 21 November 2020 () Amy Adams may have a new, Oscar-buzzy movie out, but that doesn't mean she has forgotten her first. The six-time Academy Award nominee sat down with E! News to discuss Hillbilly Elegy, her...
Amy Adams and Glenn Close tell ET Canada's Sangita Patel about the challenge of transforming into their complex characters in their upcoming drama "Hillbilly Elegy", streaming Tuesday, Nov. 24 on Netflix.
THE CROODS A NEW AGE Movie Clip - Entering Punch Monkey Kingdom - Plot synopsis: The Croods have survived their fair share of dangers and disasters, from fanged prehistoric beasts to surviving the end..