Ronna McDaniel And Michigan GOP Issue Letter Asking Michigan Election Board To Delay The Certification Of Results 14 Days

Mediaite Saturday, 21 November 2020 ()
Ronna McDaniel And Michigan GOP Issue Letter Asking Michigan Election Board To Delay The Certification Of Results 14 DaysThe Republican National Committee and Michigan Republican Party on Saturday published a joint letter urging the State Board of Canvassers in Michigan to delay certification of the 2020 election results for 14 days. The letter asks for “the canvassing board to adjourn for 14 days and allow for a ‘full audit and investigation’ before they […]
