Shawn Mendes Works On The Song 'Wonder' In New 'In Wonder' Clip - Watch!

Just Jared Jr Saturday, 21 November 2020 ()
Shawn Mendes hits the studio to create his song “Wonder” in this new clip! Netflix revealed the new video on Saturday morning (November 21), which is from his upcoming documentary Shawn Mendes: In Wonder. In the clip, we get a bit of a glimpse into the process of creating the first single from Shawn‘s upcoming [...]
Video Credit: ETCanada - Published
News video: Everything We Learned Shawn Mendes' 'In Wonder'

Everything We Learned Shawn Mendes' 'In Wonder' 07:05

 Shawn Mendes has officially dropped his highly-anticipated Netflix documentary "In Wonder". From intimate details about his relationship with Camila Cabello to the process behind his new album 'Wonder', we're breaking down everything we learned about the Canadian heartthrob and his journey to...

