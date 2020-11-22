Global  
 

Diamond and Silk Compare Cuomo and Newsom To 'Slave Masters' Over Thanksgiving Covid-19 Lockdowns

Mediaite Sunday, 22 November 2020
Newsmax TV hosts Diamond and Silk compared New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and California Gov. Gavin Newsom to "slave masters" for their new coronavirus restrictions
