Has Bigg Boss 6 fame Sana Khan got married to Mufti Anas in Surat? Pictures go viral on social media
Sunday, 22 November 2020 () Is former Bigg Boss contestant Sana Khan married? Pictures and videos doing the rounds on social media surely suggest as much.
Sana, who announced quitting showbiz a while back, has reportedly tied the knot with a young religious scholar from Gujarat going by unconfirmed reports. In several videos and pictures on the internet,...
Shilpa Shetty has been sharing adorable glimpses of daughter Samisha on social media. However, in all the pictures and videos, the munchkin's face was hidden. On Friday afternoon, fans finally got the..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:38Published
Since March, Poppy and Rose restaurant has fed frontline workers and people experiencing homelessness. They've donated an average of about 200 meals per month."We started to see a lot of people start..
Bigg Boss 14 saw some of the major fights inside the house in the last episode. With Eijaz and Kavita under the same roof, explosions are bound to happen, but the last fight might be one of the biggest..