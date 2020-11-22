Global  
 

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Weighs in Harry Styles Wearing a Dress Amid Masculinity Debate

Just Jared Sunday, 22 November 2020 ()
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has Harry Styles‘ back. On Saturday night (November 21), the 31-year-old Congresswoman answered questions from fans on her Instagram Story. In one question, a fan asked AOC to share her thoughts on the 26-year-old “Adore You” singer wearing a dress on the latest cover of Vogue. “It looks wonderful,” AOC responded. “The masculine [...]
Video Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Published
News video: Logan Paul defends Harry Styles in unusually thoughtful interview

Logan Paul defends Harry Styles in unusually thoughtful interview 01:10

 In an unusual twist, Logan Paul — who is generally in the spotlight for something controversial — is making headlines for defending Harry Styles’s Vogue magazine cover.Styles was featured on the cover of Vogue’s December issue and stirred up controversy by being photographed in a...

