Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Weighs in Harry Styles Wearing a Dress Amid Masculinity Debate
Sunday, 22 November 2020 () Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has Harry Styles‘ back. On Saturday night (November 21), the 31-year-old Congresswoman answered questions from fans on her Instagram Story. In one question, a fan asked AOC to share her thoughts on the 26-year-old “Adore You” singer wearing a dress on the latest cover of Vogue. “It looks wonderful,” AOC responded. “The masculine [...]
In an unusual twist, Logan Paul — who is generally in the spotlight for something controversial — is making headlines for defending Harry Styles’s Vogue magazine cover.Styles was featured on the cover of Vogue’s December issue and stirred up controversy by being photographed in a...
Olivia Wilde and Zach Braff are among the stars defending Harry Styles after the singer came under fire from a small but vocal group of critics for his embrace of gender-fluid fashion. The photos drew..