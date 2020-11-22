Global  
 

Zaira Wasim requests fans to take down her pictures from social media: I'm trying to start a new chapter in my life

Sunday, 22 November 2020
In 2019, Zaira Wasim announced her "disassociation" from acting, saying she was not happy with the line of work as it interfered with her faith and religion.
Dangal actress Zaira Wasim requests fan pages to remove all her pictures; says, ‘I'm trying to start a new chapter in my life’

 Zaira Wasim has requested her fan pages to delete all her pictures and stop sharing them since she is trying to start a new chapter in her life.
