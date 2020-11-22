Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'Freaky' Leads at the U.S. Movie Theaters - See the Box Office Numbers

Just Jared Sunday, 22 November 2020 ()
Freaky is on top of the box office. The Vince Vaughn and Kathryn Newton film stayed on top of the sleepy U.S. box office with $1.2 million over the weekend, Variety reported Sunday (November 22). Freaky led in the following week as well, taking in $5.6 million in its first 10 days. “With the continuing [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Bang Media International Limited - Published
News video: Have you seen these box office bombs?

Have you seen these box office bombs? 02:39

 Some movies soar at the box office and are highly anticipated before they even hit the cinema, epitomising what it means to be a summer blockbuster in terms of action, adventure and money coming into the bank. But for every major success there are numerous films that just fail to catch the...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Vince Vaughn Breaks Down His Most Iconic Characters [Video]

Vince Vaughn Breaks Down His Most Iconic Characters

Vince Vaughn breaks down his most iconic roles, including his characters in 'Old School,' 'Dodgeball,' 'Wedding Crashers,' 'Swingers,' 'The Lost World: Jurassic Park,' 'Psycho,' 'The Break-Up,' 'True..

Credit: GQ     Duration: 22:07Published
Freaky Film Clip - Guys, don't freak out! [Video]

Freaky Film Clip - Guys, don't freak out!

Freaky Film Clip - Guys, don't freak out! Plot synopsis: This November, on Friday the 13th, prepare to get Freaky with a twisted take on the body-swap movie when a teenage girl switches bodies with..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 00:52Published
FREAKY Movie Clip - Millie Tells Booker What Happened [Video]

FREAKY Movie Clip - Millie Tells Booker What Happened

FREAKY Movie Clip - Millie Tells Booker What Happened Plot synopsis: This November, on Friday the 13th, prepare to get Freaky with a twisted take on the body-swap movie when a teenage girl switches..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 00:58Published