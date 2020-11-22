'Freaky' Leads at the U.S. Movie Theaters - See the Box Office Numbers
Sunday, 22 November 2020 () Freaky is on top of the box office. The Vince Vaughn and Kathryn Newton film stayed on top of the sleepy U.S. box office with $1.2 million over the weekend, Variety reported Sunday (November 22). Freaky led in the previous week as well, taking in an overall $5.6 million in its first 10 days. “With [...]
