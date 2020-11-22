Global  
 

Chris Christie Calls Trump's Legal Team a 'National Embarrassment' Amid Election Loss

Just Jared Sunday, 22 November 2020 ()
Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie is calling out Donald Trump. The 58-year-old Republican politician spoke out against the President of the United States’ legal team on ABC’s This Week on Sunday (November 22). During the appearance, he explained that Trump has failed to provide any evidence of fraud following the President’s baseless claims of [...]
