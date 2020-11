You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources 'Numbers don't lie' - Biden wins GA after recount



[NFA] After a painstaking recount, Georgia officials confirmed that President-elect Joe Biden defeated President Donald Trump in the battleground state on Nov. 3, further narrowing the president's.. Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:02 Published 2 days ago 'The numbers don't lie' - GA sec of state



President Donald Trump's desperate bid to overturn the results of the Nov. 3 election was dealt another blow on Friday when a high-ranking Georgia official announced President-elect Joe Biden was the.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:05 Published 2 days ago AZ Sec. of State getting threats, protesters seen at PHX home



Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs has released a statement addressing what she says are ongoing threats of violence toward her family and her office, and new surveillance video shows protesters.. Credit: ABC15 Arizona Duration: 02:57 Published 4 days ago