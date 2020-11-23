Vanessa Hudgens Spotted Holding Hands with Baseball Player Cole Tucker - New Couple Alert!
Monday, 23 November 2020 () It looks like Vanessa Hudgens might have a new man in her life and he’s a younger sports star! The 31-year-old Princess Switch actress was spotted holding hands with baseball player Cole Tucker, 24, during a date night on Saturday (November 21) in Los Angeles. Vanessa was seen with her arms wrapped around Cole as [...]
Twelve Movie (2019) - trailer HD - Plot synopsis: A young boy, with help from his father, lets nothing stand between him and his dream to play in the little league world series.
Kyle Cooke is a kind-hearted young boy and a gifted baseball player. When his father, Ted, is laid off and forced to...