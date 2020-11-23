Global  
 

Vanessa Hudgens Spotted Holding Hands with Baseball Player Cole Tucker - New Couple Alert!

Just Jared Monday, 23 November 2020
It looks like Vanessa Hudgens might have a new man in her life and he’s a younger sports star! The 31-year-old Princess Switch actress was spotted holding hands with baseball player Cole Tucker, 24, during a date night on Saturday (November 21) in Los Angeles. Vanessa was seen with her arms wrapped around Cole as [...]
