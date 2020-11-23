Bebe Rexha & Doja Cat Glam Up on AMAs 2020 Red Carpet Before Performance!
Monday, 23 November 2020 () Bebe Rexha and Doja Cat show off their red carpet style at the 2020 American Music Awards, which is airing on Sunday (November 22) and taking place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. The two singers will be performing their song “Baby, I’m Jealous” together during the show this evening! Doja is also nominated [...]
The American Music Awards of 2020 were held on November 22, 2020, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, to recognise the most popular music artists and albums of the year.These are the best-dressed stars on the red carpet...