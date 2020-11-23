Global  
 

Bebe Rexha & Doja Cat Glam Up on AMAs 2020 Red Carpet Before Performance!

Just Jared Monday, 23 November 2020
Bebe Rexha and Doja Cat show off their red carpet style at the 2020 American Music Awards, which is airing on Sunday (November 22) and taking place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. The two singers will be performing their song “Baby, I’m Jealous” together during the show this evening! Doja is also nominated [...]
