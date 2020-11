Monday, 23 November 2020 ( 58 minutes ago )

The Weeknd is completely unrecognizable underneath bandages covering his face while on stage at the 2020 American Music Awards, which is airing on Sunday (November 22) and taking place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. The 30-year-old singer won the award for Favorite Album – Soul/R&B for After Hours, beating out Doja Cat‘s Hot [...]