Sana Khan shares a picture with husband Mufti Anas Sayed, says 'Married each other for the sake of Allah'

Mid-Day Monday, 23 November 2020 ()
Pictures and videos doing the rounds on social media suggested that former Bigg Boss contestant Sana Khan had tied the knot. In several videos and pictures on the internet, Sana and her groom could be seen walking down the stairs together.

*They held* each other's hands and, at the end of the clip, the two sat down with family...
'Married each other for sake of Allah': Sana Khan shares first wedding photo with husband Mufti Anas

 Sana Khan and Mufti Anas tied the knot on November 20, 2020, in Gujarat.
