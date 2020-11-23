Jennifer Lopez & Maluma Definitely Had the Sexiest Performance at AMAs 2020!
Monday, 23 November 2020 () We think Jennifer Lopez and Maluma definitely win the award for the sexiest performance of the night! The two stars performed their songs “Pa’ Ti + Lonely” at the 2020 American Music Awards, which is airing on Sunday (November 22) and taking place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. The songs will be featured [...]
The awards keep rolling in for Jennifer Lopez. In fact, the multi-hyphenate is preparing to receive the People's Icon Award at the 2020 People's Choice Awards and is happier than ever in her personal..