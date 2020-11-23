John Travolta Appears as Santa Claus in Capital One's Christmas Commerical - Watch!
Monday, 23 November 2020 ()
John Travolta is taking us to the North Pole! The 66-year-old Grease actor is appearing as Santa Claus in Capital One‘s new Christmas commercial. The commercial catches John as Santa going through his online Christmas shopping list. John‘s Pulp Fiction co-star Samuel L. Jackson – who has been a longtime Capital One credit card spokesperson [...]
