John Travolta Appears as Santa Claus in Capital One's Christmas Commerical - Watch!

Just Jared Monday, 23 November 2020 ()
John Travolta is taking us to the North Pole! The 66-year-old Grease actor is appearing as Santa Claus in Capital One‘s new Christmas commercial. The commercial catches John as Santa going through his online Christmas shopping list. John‘s Pulp Fiction co-star Samuel L. Jackson – who has been a longtime Capital One credit card spokesperson [...]
Video Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Published
News video: Christmas decorations vandalized on several Castle Pines homes

Christmas decorations vandalized on several Castle Pines homes 02:01

 "The elf that we have here next to the letters to Santa Claus, it looks like he got kicked over. Santa Claus, it looks like they did they same thing with him."

