Shawn Mendes Performs 'Wonder' at the Piano at American Music Awards 2020!

Just Jared Monday, 23 November 2020 ()
Shawn Mendes sits at the piano for his solo performance at the 2020 American Music Awards, which is airing on Sunday (November 22) and taking place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. The 22-year-old singer sang his upcoming album’s title track “Wonder” for his second performance of the evening. Shawn helped open the show [...]
