Jennifer Lopez Accused of Stealing From Beyonce With 2020 AMAs Performance

AceShowbiz Monday, 23 November 2020 ()
The 'Jenny from the Block' singer's short hair, sexy catsuit and chair dance during her set at the American Music Awards draw comparison to Beyonce's 2014 Grammys performance.
