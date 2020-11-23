Amber Heard Hits Up the Farmers Market with Girlfriend Bianca Butti
Amber Heard is enjoying a day out with her girlfriend! The 34-year-old actress and girlfriend Bianca Butti took their dog for a walk while stopping by a farmers market on Sunday afternoon (November 22) in Los Angeles. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Amber Heard Amber looked pretty in a red and white-floral printed [...]
