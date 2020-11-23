Matt Lucas Confirms Festive Single 'Merry Christmas, Baked Potato' Monday, 23 November 2020 ( 2 days ago )

All proceeds go to FareShare...



*Matt Lucas* is set to release a festive-themed single.



The comedian is currently starring in Bake Off, but has a strong Christmas connection courtesy of a number of high profile panto slots.



Now he's returning to that festive feeling with a new single, a mid-winter take on his viral success 'Thank You, Baked Potato'.



Rejigged for Advent, 'Merry Christmas, Baked Potato' is out on November 26th, with all proceeds going to FareShare.



Matt says: "Santa Baked Potato’s on his way! I hope my silly song will put a smile on your face. 'Thank You Baked Potato’ was released in aid of FeedNHS at a time when the supermarket shelves were empty and restaurants and cafes were closed. Now that that situation has been largely remedied, I have the opportunity - with my follow-up single ‘Merry Christmas, Baked Potato’ - to raise some money for another cause."



"Like so many people I’ve been incredibly inspired by Marcus Rashford’s campaigning for FareShare, so all profits from downloads of the single and streaming revenue will go to the charity. I also hope the song will bring a bit of a bounce in what is sure to be a challenging Christmas. All that I ask for in return is that Marcus Rashford doesn’t score against Arsenal ever again. Thank you."



FareShare Commercial Director Alyson Walsh adds: "FareShare is absolutely thrilled to be the charity partner for the Christmas Baked Potato song. We know how much Matt’s earlier song this year helped FeedNHS. Sadly, as a food charity, we have seen demand for food skyrocket this year and the sales from this song this Christmas will help us keep supporting those in need, all across the UK."



Pre-order 'Merry Christmas, Baked Potato' *HERE.*



Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.



Buy Clash Magazine

All proceeds go to FareShare...*Matt Lucas* is set to release a festive-themed single.The comedian is currently starring in Bake Off, but has a strong Christmas connection courtesy of a number of high profile panto slots.Now he's returning to that festive feeling with a new single, a mid-winter take on his viral success 'Thank You, Baked Potato'.Rejigged for Advent, 'Merry Christmas, Baked Potato' is out on November 26th, with all proceeds going to FareShare.Matt says: "Santa Baked Potato’s on his way! I hope my silly song will put a smile on your face. 'Thank You Baked Potato’ was released in aid of FeedNHS at a time when the supermarket shelves were empty and restaurants and cafes were closed. Now that that situation has been largely remedied, I have the opportunity - with my follow-up single ‘Merry Christmas, Baked Potato’ - to raise some money for another cause.""Like so many people I’ve been incredibly inspired by Marcus Rashford’s campaigning for FareShare, so all profits from downloads of the single and streaming revenue will go to the charity. I also hope the song will bring a bit of a bounce in what is sure to be a challenging Christmas. All that I ask for in return is that Marcus Rashford doesn’t score against Arsenal ever again. Thank you."FareShare Commercial Director Alyson Walsh adds: "FareShare is absolutely thrilled to be the charity partner for the Christmas Baked Potato song. We know how much Matt’s earlier song this year helped FeedNHS. Sadly, as a food charity, we have seen demand for food skyrocket this year and the sales from this song this Christmas will help us keep supporting those in need, all across the UK."Pre-order 'Merry Christmas, Baked Potato' *HERE.*Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.Buy Clash Magazine 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Mariah Carey's Star-Studded Christmas Special Is More Than We Could Have Wished For



The queen of Christmas is showing out in a big way this holiday season! On Nov. 18, Mariah Carey and Apple TV+ revealed the singer's festive extravaganza: Mariah Carey's Magical Christmas Special, set.. Credit: POPSUGAR Duration: 00:19 Published 1 week ago

