BTS Light Up AMAs 2020 With 'Life Goes On', 'Dynamite'

Clash Monday, 23 November 2020 ()
K-Pop icons *BTS* lit up the AMAs last night (November 22nd) with a spectacular double performance.

BTS shot their performance for the glitzy ceremony at the Olympic Stadium in Seoul, with rapper Suga taking part.

Performing two explosive songs, the band's name was lit up behind them during the spectacular slot.

The performance quickly went viral - check out 'Life Goes On' and 'Dynamite' below.



2020 AMAs | Life Goes On (1)#BTS #방탄소년단 @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/ydL7BHEfak

— 블랙액스 (@blackxagustdMP4) November 23, 2020



2020 AMAs - BTS cut (4) #BTS #방탄소년단
_

Dynamite pic.twitter.com/IiyjiXdwct

— 골든 (@kku_twt) November 23, 2020

