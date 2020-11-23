BTS Light Up AMAs 2020 With 'Life Goes On', 'Dynamite' Monday, 23 November 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Watch their performances now...



K-Pop icons *BTS* lit up the AMAs last night (November 22nd) with a spectacular double performance.



BTS shot their performance for the glitzy ceremony at the Olympic Stadium in Seoul, with rapper Suga taking part.



Performing two explosive songs, the band's name was lit up behind them during the spectacular slot.



The performance quickly went viral - check out 'Life Goes On' and 'Dynamite' below.







2020 AMAs | Life Goes On (1)#BTS #방탄소년단 @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/ydL7BHEfak



— 블랙액스 (@blackxagustdMP4) November 23, 2020







2020 AMAs - BTS cut (4) #BTS #방탄소년단

_



Dynamite pic.twitter.com/IiyjiXdwct



— 골든 (@kku_twt) November 23, 2020



Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.



Buy Clash Magazine

Watch their performances now...K-Pop icons *BTS* lit up the AMAs last night (November 22nd) with a spectacular double performance.BTS shot their performance for the glitzy ceremony at the Olympic Stadium in Seoul, with rapper Suga taking part.Performing two explosive songs, the band's name was lit up behind them during the spectacular slot.The performance quickly went viral - check out 'Life Goes On' and 'Dynamite' below.2020 AMAs | Life Goes On (1)#BTS #방탄소년단 @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/ydL7BHEfak— 블랙액스 (@blackxagustdMP4) November 23, 20202020 AMAs - BTS cut (4) #BTS #방탄소년단Dynamite pic.twitter.com/IiyjiXdwct— 골든 (@kku_twt) November 23, 2020Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.Buy Clash Magazine 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Taylor Swift steals the show with late appearance at American Music Awards



Taylor Swift made it three artist of the year wins in a row at the AmericanMusic Awards – and confirmed she is in the process of re-recording her oldmusic. The pop titan was not at the ceremony in.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:37 Published 4 hours ago

Related news from verified sources Watch BTS Perform “Life Goes On” and “Dynamite” at AMAs 2020 The septet performed live from South Korea

Upworthy 7 hours ago





