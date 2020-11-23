Global  
 

'Vikings' & 'Hunger Games' Star Alexander Ludwig Is Engaged to Lauren Dear!

Monday, 23 November 2020
Alexander Ludwig, who you probably recognize from his roles in Vikings and the first Hunger Games movie, has announced his engagement to girlfriend Lauren Dear! The 28-year-old actor posted a series of photos of him and Lauren, who is showing off the engagement ring. He captioned the slideshow of photos with, “Goldilocks and Bambi live [...]
