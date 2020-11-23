'Vikings' & 'Hunger Games' Star Alexander Ludwig Is Engaged to Lauren Dear!

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Alexander Ludwig Talks Potential 'Bad Boys' Sequel



"Vikings" alum Alexander Ludwig tells ET Canada's Carlos Bustamante he's been in touch with Will Smith and is always open to a potential sequel to the hit film "Bad Boys For Life". Plus, the Canadian.. Credit: ETCanada Duration: 01:15 Published 2 weeks ago Operation Christmas Drop Movie - Kat Graham, Alexander Ludwig, Virginia Madsen



Operation Christmas Drop Movie - Official Trailer - Kat Graham ("The Vampire Diaries") and Alexander Ludwig ("Vikings") star in a tale inspired by a real Yuletide tradition. - Netflix - Plot synopsis:.. Credit: Teaser Trailer Duration: 02:35 Published on October 12, 2020

Related news from verified sources Hunger Games' Alexander Ludwig Is Engaged to Girlfriend Lauren Dear A love story made for the big screen. Hunger Games actor Alexander Ludwig is engaged! The 28-year-old, who also stars on the hit show Vikings, took to Instagram...

E! Online 3 days ago



Alexander Ludwig Shows Off Fiancee's Beautiful Ring When Announcing Engagement Sharing the happy news by posting selfies of him and Lauren Dear, the 'Vikings' star is showered with congratulatory messages by Katheryn Winnick, Jonathan...

AceShowbiz 3 days ago



