'The Queen's Gambit' Becomes Netflix's Most Watched Limited Series!

Just Jared Monday, 23 November 2020 ()
Netflix‘s new show The Queen’s Gambit has quickly become their most watched limited series of all time! The streaming service announced the news on Twitter, writing, “A record-setting 62 million households chose to watch The Queen’s Gambit in its first 28 days, making it Netflix’s biggest scripted limited series to date.” The streamer added, “More [...]
Video Credit: Wochit News - Published
News video: Netflix:

Netflix: "The Queen's Gambit" Biggest Limited Series Yet 00:32

 On Monday, Netflix announced "The Queen's Gambit" is its biggest limited series yet. Business Insider reports the series was watched by 62 million households in its first 28 days. It debuted on Nielsen's latest list of top streaming titles at No. 10. 551 million minutes watched over its premiere...

