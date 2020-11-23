Trump Lawyer Jenna Ellis Accuses Frank Luntz of Having a ‘Micropenis’

Business Insider reports the Trump campaign has purged attorney Sidney Powell from its legal team.
Last week, Powell baselessly alleged a global conspiracy to steal the 2020 US presidential election from President Donald Trump.
The conspiracy, Powell claimed, involved hacking voting machines and...
