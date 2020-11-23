Trump Lawyer Jenna Ellis Accuses Frank Luntz of Having a ‘Micropenis’

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Trump Legal Adviser Previously Called Him an ‘Idiot’ and a 'Bully’ but Now Says ‘I Was Completely Wrong’



"This is the cumulative reason why this nation is in such terrible shape," Jenna Ellis previously said. "We don't have truth seekers; we have narcissists" Credit: People Duration: 01:51 Published 4 days ago Pollster Frank Luntz: If Trump defies polls again the polling industry is 'done'



Pollster Frank Luntz tells Larry that the political polling industry is "done" if Donald Trump defies the experts and ekes out another win. Plus, what still-undecided voters are telling him about each.. Credit: PoliticKing Duration: 26:04 Published 2 weeks ago