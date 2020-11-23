Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

The Royals From 'A Christmas Prince' Show Up in 'Princess Switch 2' & Fans Are Getting Confused About Netflix's Christmas Movie Connections

Just Jared Monday, 23 November 2020 ()
If you watched The Princess Switch: Switched Again on Netflix this weekend, you weren’t alone – and you also weren’t alone in your surprise when King Richard and Queen Amber from A Christmas Prince show up! Fans all across social media were first delighted when they saw the Aldovian royal family at Duchess Margaret’s coronation. [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Buzz60 - Published
News video: The Royal Family Is Not Happy About ‘The Crown’

The Royal Family Is Not Happy About ‘The Crown’ 00:57

 The royal family is not happy about the storylines in this newest version of the Crown. Buzz60’s Keri Lumm has more.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

A California Christmas Movie - Lauren Swicard, Josh Swickard, Ali Afshar [Video]

A California Christmas Movie - Lauren Swicard, Josh Swickard, Ali Afshar

A California Christmas Movie - Trailer (Official) - Netflix - Plot synopsis: With his carefree lifestyle on the line, a wealthy charmer poses as a ranch hand to get a hardworking farmer to sell her..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 01:54Published
TRENDING: A Holly "Dolly" Christmas [Video]

TRENDING: A Holly "Dolly" Christmas

Dolly Parton will star in her Christmas movie "Christmas On The Square" that will stream on Netflix.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:23Published
Prince William Breaks Silence on Investigation Into Princess Diana’s Panorama Interview [Video]

Prince William Breaks Silence on Investigation Into Princess Diana’s Panorama Interview

The Duke of Cambridge tentatively welcomed the investigation, calling it a "step in the right direction"

Credit: People     Duration: 00:58Published