Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Mark Ruffalo & Jennifer Garner Will Play Ryan Reynolds' Parents in 'The Adam Project'

Just Jared Monday, 23 November 2020 ()
13 Going in 30‘s Jenna Rink and Matty Flamhaff are reuniting! It was just announced that Mark Ruffalo will be starring with Jennifer Garner in The Adam Project as Ryan Reynolds‘ parents. THR revealed that both Mark and Catherine Keener would be joining the flick, which is headed to Netflix. Ryan stars as a man [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Bang Media International Limited - Published
News video: Mark Ruffalo's top 5 films

Mark Ruffalo's top 5 films 02:11

 From ‘The Hulk’ to 'Shutter Island', his acting career spans almost 30 years and he has played a variety of characters in many different genres. Here are Mark Ruffalo’s top 5 films:.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

‘To Be An Actor Is Tough,’ Says Jennifer Aniston In REELZ Tell-All On Her Highs & Lows [Video]

‘To Be An Actor Is Tough,’ Says Jennifer Aniston In REELZ Tell-All On Her Highs & Lows

Not only did her choppy 'do define a generation of hairstyles, Jennifer Aniston has taken on some of the most iconic TV roles, from her career-defining work as Rachel Green on the hit series Friends..

Credit: OK Magazine     Duration: 00:55Published
Ryan Reynolds loves spending time with his family during lockdown [Video]

Ryan Reynolds loves spending time with his family during lockdown

Ryan Reynolds has loved spending time with his children during lockdown.

Credit: Bang Media International Limited     Duration: 01:19Published
Ryan Reynolds' Wrexham AFC purchase boosts interest in club's sponsor [Video]

Ryan Reynolds' Wrexham AFC purchase boosts interest in club's sponsor

Ryan Reynolds' Wrexham AFC purchase boosts interest in club's sponsor

Credit: Bang Media International Limited     Duration: 00:50Published