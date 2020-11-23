Mark Ruffalo & Jennifer Garner Will Play Ryan Reynolds' Parents in 'The Adam Project'
Monday, 23 November 2020 ()
13 Going in 30‘s Jenna Rink and Matty Flamhaff are reuniting! It was just announced that Mark Ruffalo will be starring with Jennifer Garner in The Adam Project as Ryan Reynolds‘ parents. THR revealed that both Mark and Catherine Keener would be joining the flick, which is headed to Netflix. Ryan stars as a man [...]
