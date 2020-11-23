Global  
 

Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly make red carpet debut at 2020 AMAs

FOXNews.com Monday, 23 November 2020 ()
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly stepped out Sunday evening for the 2020 American Music Awards (AMAs) where Kelly performed two of his hits-- "Bloody Valentine," which features Fox in the music video, and "My Ex’s Best Friend."
Video Credit: InStyle - Published
News video: Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Made Their Red Carpet Debut at the AMAs

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Made Their Red Carpet Debut at the AMAs 00:46

 After a few months of dating, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly made things official.

