Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly make red carpet debut at 2020 AMAs
Monday, 23 November 2020 ()
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly stepped out Sunday evening for the 2020 American Music Awards (AMAs) where Kelly performed two of his hits-- "Bloody Valentine," which features Fox in the music video, and "My Ex’s Best Friend."
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly stepped out Sunday evening for the 2020 American Music Awards (AMAs) where Kelly performed two of his hits-- "Bloody Valentine," which features Fox in the music video, and "My Ex’s Best Friend."
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources