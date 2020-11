Monday, 23 November 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Ken Jennings is stepping behind the podium on Jeopardy! The 46-year-old former Jeopardy! champion, and the most winningest contestant of all time, will guest host the quiz show in the first episodes to film since Alex Trebek‘s passing earlier this month. Ken, who also serves as a consulting producer, will be the first of a [...]