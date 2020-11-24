Shawn Mendes Launches Production Company With Manager Andrew Gertler

Global  
 

Shawn Mendes is getting into the world of film and television! It was just announced on Monday morning (November 23) that the 22-year-old singer and his longtime manager Andrew Gertler have launched their new production company, Permanent Content. The two were both executive producers on Shawn‘s new Netflix documentary Shawn Mendes: In Wonder. “I’m so [...]
