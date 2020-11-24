Global  
 

Jersey Shore's Vinny Guadagnino Enjoys Date Night With Love & Hip Hop Star Nikki Mudarris

E! Online Tuesday, 24 November 2020
Vinny Guadagnino might be taking a new shot at love. The 33-year-old Jersey Shore star was spotted getting dinner with Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood's Nikki Mudarris at Matsuhisa in...
