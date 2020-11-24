Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

I want to make Tiger Pop a brand, says India's Best Dancer winner Ajay Kumar

Mid-Day Tuesday, 24 November 2020 ()
I want to make Tiger Pop a brand, says India's Best Dancer winner Ajay KumarThe past few hours have been a blissful haze for Ajay Kumar aka Tiger Pop, who lifted the trophy of India's Best Dancer (IBD) on Sunday. Mention to him that his years of devotion to dance have got the storybook ending with the victory, and he asserts that this is only the beginning of his journey. "I want to make Tiger Pop a...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

'India's Best Dancer' grand finale: Ajay Singh aka Tiger Pop becomes the first winner of reality show

 Ajay Singh aka Tiger Pop was choreographed by Vartika Jha for 'India's Best Dancer'.
DNA Also reported by •Indian Express