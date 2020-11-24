Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Chrishell Stause Reunites With Gleb Savchenko for Dancing With the Stars Finale

E! Online Tuesday, 24 November 2020 ()
After weeks of fighting off unfounded dating rumors, Chrishell Stause and Gleb Savchenko are back in the ballroom. The former Dancing With the Stars partners were spotted together at the...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

ABC Dancing with the Stars Finale | Morning Blend [Video]

ABC Dancing with the Stars Finale | Morning Blend

Dancing With the Stars Season Finale Airs Monday, November 23 @ 8pm (ET/PT) on ABC.

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 06:17Published
Frank Marino's Dancing With The Star's recap for redemption night! [Video]

Frank Marino's Dancing With The Star's recap for redemption night!

The Dancing With The Stars semi-finals saw two couples eliminated last night. Las Vegas legendary diva - Frank Marino recaps who really shined in the spotlight, and who he thinks will be a showstopper..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 02:29Published
Chrishell Stause Reacts To Kaitlyn Bristowe 'DWTS' Criticism [Video]

Chrishell Stause Reacts To Kaitlyn Bristowe 'DWTS' Criticism

Although Chrishell Stause was eliminated from "Dancing With The Stars" this week, she tells ET Canada's Sangita Patel she's "so proud" of what she accomplished. Plus, she reacts to the criticism..

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 02:53Published