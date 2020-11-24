Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

The Weeknd Gets Tongues Wagging With Bandaged Appearance at AMAs 2020

AceShowbiz Tuesday, 24 November 2020 ()
The 'Blinding Lights' hitmaker, who comes to the awards show in a red suit with his head, jaw and nose being covered in bandages, takes home three trophies including the Favorite Album kudo.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: The Weeknd causes stir with bloodied and bruised AMAs appearance

The Weeknd causes stir with bloodied and bruised AMAs appearance 01:00

 The Weeknd's bandaged appearance at Sunday's 2020 American Music Awards caused a stir among fans on Twitter.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

What's Going On With The Weeknd's Bandaged Face at the AMAs? [Video]

What's Going On With The Weeknd's Bandaged Face at the AMAs?

He's been bloodied and beaten, but this is new.

Credit: InStyle     Duration: 00:55Published
Taylor Swift steals the show with late appearance at American Music Awards [Video]

Taylor Swift steals the show with late appearance at American Music Awards

Taylor Swift made it three artist of the year wins in a row at the AmericanMusic Awards – and confirmed she is in the process of re-recording her oldmusic. The pop titan was not at the ceremony in..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:37Published