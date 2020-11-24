The Weeknd Gets Tongues Wagging With Bandaged Appearance at AMAs 2020
Tuesday, 24 November 2020 ()
The 'Blinding Lights' hitmaker, who comes to the awards show in a red suit with his head, jaw and nose being covered in bandages, takes home three trophies including the Favorite Album kudo.
