Dancing With the Stars Season 29 Names a Winner

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources 'Dancing With The Stars' Crowns A New Champion Couple



Dancing with the Stars has wrapped their current season and crowned the 2020 winner. One celebrity dancer and their partner have claimed the coveted Mirrorball Trophy. "Bachelor" alum Kaitlyn.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:32 Published 4 hours ago Kaitlyn Bristowe Crowned 'DWTS' Season 29 Champion



Canadian queen and "Bachelorette" alum Kaitlyn Bristowe has officially been crowned the season 29 winner of "Dancing With The Stars". Plus, more highlights from the finale. Credit: ETCanada Duration: 01:57 Published 7 hours ago Stars of 'Bob Loves Abishola' Talk About Season 2!



The second season of "Bob Hearts Abishola" is off and running, and Cody gets a recap from two of the stars! Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento Duration: 03:38 Published 4 days ago