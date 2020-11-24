Global  
 

Dancing With the Stars Season 29 Names a Winner

E! Online Tuesday, 24 November 2020 ()
Dancing With the Stars has a new winner, and boy did she work for it. Kaitlyn Bristowe and Artem Chigvintsev just won season 29 of the ABC dance competition, proving Bachelor Nation is...
