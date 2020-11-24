Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Delhi Crime becomes first Indian web-series to win Emmy, Bollywood celebs congratulate team

Mid-Day Tuesday, 24 November 2020 ()
As the web-series, *Delhi Crime won the Best Drama Series* award at the 48th International Emmy Awards, celebrities poured in their wishes to the makers of the fictionalised crime drama. Swara Bhasker, Hansal Mehta, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Guneet Monga, Pratik Gandhi, Vishal Dadlani, Sayani Gupta and many others congratulated the...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

B-town celebs react to Mumbai Indians victory [Video]

B-town celebs react to Mumbai Indians victory

Several Bollywood celebs took to their social media handles to congratulate the Mumbai Indian's team.

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 01:03Published
Mumbai Indians beat Delhi Capitals by five wickets winning the IPL 2020 | Oneindia News [Video]

Mumbai Indians beat Delhi Capitals by five wickets winning the IPL 2020 | Oneindia News

Mumbai Indians defeated Delhi Capitals by 5 wickets to lift record 5th title and second time in a row. Delhi Capitals captained by Shreyas Iyer managed to make it to the finals for the first time but..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:46Published
IPL 2020: First time finalist Delhi Capitals hopes to end Mumbai Indians juggernaut [Video]

IPL 2020: First time finalist Delhi Capitals hopes to end Mumbai Indians juggernaut

Delhi Capitals is set to play their final IPL match on November 10 as the squad left their hotel for the big day. Team DC will play against 4 time winner Mumbai Indians in today's match at Dubai..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:40Published

Related news from verified sources

International Emmy 2020: Delhi Crime wins for Best Drama Series

 The web series Delhi Crime has won the Best Drama Series award at the 48th International Emmy Awards, held virtually this year owing to the ongoing COVID-19...
Mid-Day