Sasural Simar Ka actor Ashiesh Roy passes away due to kidney failure
Tuesday, 24 November 2020 ()
TV actor Ashiesh Roy breathed his last today after suffering from kidney ailments. The actor passed away at home due to kidney failure. He had even reached out to his friends and fans through Facebook *requesting financial aid*.
According to a report in *ETimes*, Amit Behl, senior joint secretary of CINTAA confirmed the...
