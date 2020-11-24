Robert Pattinson Spotted with Suki Waterhouse & His Parents After Recent Talk of Engagement
Tuesday, 24 November 2020 () Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse are spending time with his parents! The 34-year-old Twilight actor and the 28-year-old Insurgent actress were seen on a stroll around London on Monday (November 23) and they were joined by his parents Richard and Clare. Rob, Suki, and his parents were all seen wearing protective face coverings in the [...]
