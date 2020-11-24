Global  
 

'To All the Boys' Star Jordan Fisher Marries Ellie Woods After Postponed Wedding

AceShowbiz Tuesday, 24 November 2020 ()
The former 'Dancing with the Stars' champion and his childhood sweetheart have finally tied the knot in an intimate ceremony after COVID-19 pandemic forced them to cancel their planned July nuptials.
