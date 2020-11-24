'To All the Boys' Star Jordan Fisher Marries Ellie Woods After Postponed Wedding Tuesday, 24 November 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

The former 'Dancing with the Stars' champion and his childhood sweetheart have finally tied the knot in an intimate ceremony after COVID-19 pandemic forced them to cancel their planned July nuptials. 👓 View full article

