You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Justin Bieber Reflects On His Rise To Fame With 'Lonely'



ET Canada breaks down Justin Bieber's latest track "Lonely" in which the vulnerable Canadian superstar sings about his rocky road to fame. Plus, Jacob Tremblay tells ET Canada's Cheryl Hickey what it.. Credit: ETCanada Duration: 02:11 Published on October 16, 2020 Justin Bieber's 'Lonely' video exposes 'sick' child star experience



Justin Bieber's 'Lonely' video exposes 'sick' child star experience Credit: nypost Duration: 00:54 Published on October 16, 2020 Justin Bieber 'emotional' watching Jacob Tremblay portray him in new music video



Justin Bieber became "emotional" when he watched actor Jacob Tremblay's portrayal of him in the pop star's new Lonely music video. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:57 Published on October 16, 2020