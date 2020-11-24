Kirsten Kutner Wiki: Facts about Greg Norman’s Wife Tuesday, 24 November 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Golf legend, Greg Norman’s seemingly innocent Instagram post turned out to not be so innocent. With that viral picture, the Internet is curious about Mrs. Shark. Greg Norman and his wife, Kirsten Kutner, had a whirlwind start to their relationship. But this globetrotting couple is still going strong and revealed that when they renewed their […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

