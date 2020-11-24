John Travolta Shares Rare Photo of Son Ben to Celebrate His 10th Birthday
Tuesday, 24 November 2020 ()
John Travolta is celebrating son Benjamin Travolta's milestone birthday. On Monday, Nov. 23, the Face/Off star took to Instagram to share a rare photo of himself with his 10-year-old...
John Travolta is celebrating son Benjamin Travolta's milestone birthday. On Monday, Nov. 23, the Face/Off star took to Instagram to share a rare photo of himself with his 10-year-old...
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources