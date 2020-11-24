Director Tristram Shapeero Apologizes for "Unacceptable" Comments in Lukas Gage Audition Video
Tuesday, 24 November 2020 ()
Director Tristram Shapeero has confirmed publicly that he is the director on the other end of Lukas Gage's now-infamous Zoom audition. But, according to Shapeero, he meant his seemingly...
Director Tristram Shapeero has confirmed publicly that he is the director on the other end of Lukas Gage's now-infamous Zoom audition. But, according to Shapeero, he meant his seemingly...
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources