The 2021 Grammy Awards Host Is Trevor Noah!

Just Jared Tuesday, 24 November 2020 ()
The host of the 2021 Grammys has been revealed and it’s The Daily Show‘s Trevor Noah! “Despite the fact that I am extremely disappointed that the Grammys have refused to have me sing or be nominated for best pop album, I am thrilled to be hosting this auspicious event,” Trevor said in a statement (via [...]
