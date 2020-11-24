Global  
 

Delhi Crime becomes first Indian web-series to win Emmy: Shefali Shah reacts

Mid-Day Tuesday, 24 November 2020 ()
Netflix's Delhi Crime produced by Golden Karavan, SK Global Entertainment, and FilmKaravan which is based on the 2012 gangrape-murder case, won an International Emmy in the 'Best Drama Series' category, making it the first-ever EMMY for India. Delhi Crime, directed by Richie Mehta, starring Shefali Shah, Rasika Dugal, Adil...
Proud moment! 'Delhi Crime' bags International Emmy Awards for 'Best Drama Series'

Proud moment! 'Delhi Crime' bags International Emmy Awards for 'Best Drama Series'

 In one of the proud moments for India, Netflix series 'Delhi Crime' won the 'Best Drama Series' category at 48th International Emmy Awards on the night of November 23. The official Twitter handle of 'International Emmy Awards' announced the news. The crime-thriller 'Delhi Crime' is based on the 2012...

