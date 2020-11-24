Delhi Crime becomes first Indian web-series to win Emmy: Shefali Shah reacts
Tuesday, 24 November 2020 () Netflix's Delhi Crime produced by Golden Karavan, SK Global Entertainment, and FilmKaravan which is based on the 2012 gangrape-murder case, won an International Emmy in the 'Best Drama Series' category, making it the first-ever EMMY for India. Delhi Crime, directed by Richie Mehta, starring Shefali Shah, Rasika Dugal, Adil...
